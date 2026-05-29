India delays GDP data release to June 5 for accuracy
Business
India's government has delayed its fourth-quarter and annual GDP results, moving the release from May 31 to June 5, 2026.
The statistics ministry says this extra time will help make the data more accurate by including all key information, like late corporate earnings and government finance figures.
Delay captures India's late corporate earnings
Corporate earnings are a big part of measuring how much value India's manufacturing and services sectors really add.
Since companies have up to 60 days to share their fourth-quarter results, waiting a bit longer means more complete numbers.
Plus, final tax and spending data usually comes in at the end of May.
Some economists said this new schedule may help capture more data and could reduce revisions, though the improvement may be limited.