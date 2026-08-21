India derivatives: proprietary earn ₹44,500 cr, retail lose ₹72,000 cr

In FY2026, proprietary trading firms came out on top in India's equity derivatives market, pocketing ₹44,500 crore in profits.

Meanwhile, individual retail traders lost a combined ₹72,000 crore, though that's actually an improvement from last year's nearly ₹98,000 crore loss.

Most retail investors traded options at least once (99.3%), but only a small fraction tried their hand at futures.