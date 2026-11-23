India dermatologist-recommended skincare-haircare market to reach ₹10,400 cr 2030
India's dermatologist-recommended skincare and haircare market is expected to almost double, jumping from ₹5,900 crore in 2025 to ₹10,400 crore by 2030.
People are looking for products that actually work and are backed by science, but many still struggle with high prices and finding expert advice.
Online sales in India grow 23%
Online sales are set to grow fast, about 23% each year.
Interestingly, while most shoppers (90%) trust science over marketing hype, nearly half aren't aware of what clinical testing really means.
Access is still a challenge too, especially outside metros where seeing a dermatologist isn't always easy.