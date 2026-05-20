India developing law-to-code privacy enforcement amid AI risk talks
India is working on a law-to-code system that basically turns privacy laws into software, so they can be enforced automatically.
The government's technology ministry has been talking with industry officials about the risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models for the past month, hoping it will help tackle the new wave of cyber threats popping up thanks to advanced artificial intelligence (AI).
Cybersecurity expert warns of machine-speed attacks
There is real concern that powerful AI models could make it tough for companies to follow privacy rules.
By translating legal requirements directly into code, India hopes to make compliance automatic and super fast.
As one cybersecurity expert put it, automated systems are key if we want to keep up with cyberattacks that move at "machine speed."
Other countries such as France and New Zealand are already using similar setups for taxes and welfare—now India wants in, too.