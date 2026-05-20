India developing law-to-code privacy enforcement amid AI risk talks

Cybersecurity expert warns of machine-speed attacks

There is real concern that powerful AI models could make it tough for companies to follow privacy rules.

By translating legal requirements directly into code, India hopes to make compliance automatic and super fast.

As one cybersecurity expert put it, automated systems are key if we want to keep up with cyberattacks that move at "machine speed."

Other countries such as France and New Zealand are already using similar setups for taxes and welfare—now India wants in, too.