India Digital Summit 2026: Bridging digital scale, AI ambition
India Digital Summit (IDS) is back for its 20th edition on January 29-30, 2026, at Leela Bhartiya City in Bengaluru.
This year's theme, "India's AI Moment: Leveraging the Intelligent Economy," brings together leaders and innovators to talk all things digital and AI.
Where and when?
IDS 2026 runs over two days in Bengaluru.
It's organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), setting the stage just before the big AI Impact Summit.
What's happening?
Expect a packed agenda with over 300 speakers—think top founders, CXOs, regulators, and policy makers—across more than 60 sessions.
There'll be keynotes, panels, workshops, fireside chats, plus cool highlights like the India Digital Awards and an exhibition zone.
Why does it matter?
If you care about tech or digital trends in India, IDS is where new ideas meet real action.
The summit aims to shape policies for nearly a billion internet users and help drive innovation across sectors as India's AI market is projected to grow to over $17 billion.