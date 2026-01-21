India Digital Summit 2026: Bridging digital scale, AI ambition

India Digital Summit (IDS) is back for its 20th edition on January 29-30, 2026, at Leela Bhartiya City in Bengaluru. This year's theme, "India's AI Moment: Leveraging the Intelligent Economy," brings together leaders and innovators to talk all things digital and AI.

Where and when? IDS 2026 runs over two days in Bengaluru.

It's organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), setting the stage just before the big AI Impact Summit.

What's happening? Expect a packed agenda with over 300 speakers—think top founders, CXOs, regulators, and policy makers—across more than 60 sessions.

There'll be keynotes, panels, workshops, fireside chats, plus cool highlights like the India Digital Awards and an exhibition zone.