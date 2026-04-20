India doubles wheat export quota to 5 million tons
India just bumped up its wheat export quota to 5 million tons, doubling the previous limit.
This move comes after farmers spoke out about low mandi prices and India continues to fulfill shipments to friendly nations based on diplomatic requests, even though there's been a ban since 2022.
The decision got the green light from top government officials and formal notification is pending.
Food ministry stresses market stability
The food ministry says it's all about keeping local markets steady and helping farmers get fair prices.
Even though the MSP was raised to ₹2,585 per quintal for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), unseasonal weather has made crop quality and prices unpredictable across regions.
The new rules let exports happen within 6 months of getting permits, but restrictions stay tight to make sure domestic needs come first while still allowing limited shipments to friendly nations on diplomatic requests.