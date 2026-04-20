India doubles wheat export quota to 5 million tons

Food ministry stresses market stability

The food ministry says it's all about keeping local markets steady and helping farmers get fair prices.

Even though the MSP was raised to ₹2,585 per quintal for the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), unseasonal weather has made crop quality and prices unpredictable across regions.

The new rules let exports happen within 6 months of getting permits, but restrictions stay tight to make sure domestic needs come first while still allowing limited shipments to friendly nations on diplomatic requests.