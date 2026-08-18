India drafts rule to let parent FDI approvals cover subsidiaries
India is about to shake up its foreign direct investment (FDI) rules to attract more global cash.
The government wants to skip extra approvals if a parent company already has the green light, so investing through subsidiaries or downstream companies gets way simpler.
A draft of these changes is ready and just waiting for Cabinet approval.
Approval threshold may rise to ₹15,000cr
The approval threshold for big investments could jump from ₹5,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore, meaning larger deals can move faster without as much paperwork.
This comes after FDI equity inflows jumped 18% to $58.84 billion in FY 2025-26, and US investments more than doubled compared to the previous financial year (FY 2024-25).
The goal: make India an even hotter spot for international investors and boost economic growth.