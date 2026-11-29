India economy grows 7.4% to 7.8% in Q2 FY27
India's economy is on a roll, with growth between 7.4% and 7.8% for July to September of fiscal 2027, topping the RBI's estimate of 7.2%.
This follows last quarter's solid numbers and shows India is keeping up its momentum.
Official statistics drop on November 30, so we'll get the full picture soon.
Sonal Badhan says sectors offset agriculture
Bank of Baroda's Sonal Badhan says strong gains in manufacturing, mining, and financial services are helping offset slower agricultural growth, which took a hit from weak monsoons.
Input costs are still high for some manufacturers (like electrical equipment), making things tricky on that front, but overall, the outlook stays positive with most sectors showing good energy.