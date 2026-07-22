India edible oil import bill up over 20% to ₹1.19L/cr

India's spending on edible oil imports has shot up by over 20% in the current oil year (November 2025-October 2026), reaching ₹1.19 lakh crore between November 2025 and June 2026, says the Solvent Extractors's Association of India (SEA).

With prices rising and the rupee weaker, SEA expects the bill could hit ₹1.75 lakh crore by October, well above last year's total.