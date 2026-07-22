India edible oil import bill up over 20% to ₹1.19L/cr
India's spending on edible oil imports has shot up by over 20% in the current oil year (November 2025-October 2026), reaching ₹1.19 lakh crore between November 2025 and June 2026, says the Solvent Extractors's Association of India (SEA).
With prices rising and the rupee weaker, SEA expects the bill could hit ₹1.75 lakh crore by October, well above last year's total.
Global squeeze, SEA urges oilseed boost
Global supplies are tight because Indonesia is using more palm oil for biodiesel, plus higher freight and insurance costs are keeping international prices volatile.
At home, patchy monsoon rains have delayed key crops like soybean and sunflower, raising concerns about local production.
SEA President Sanjeev Asthana says boosting domestic oilseed farming with better tech and support could help cut back on expensive imports in the future.