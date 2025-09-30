India-EFTA trade deal kicks in tomorrow: What it means
Big news for Indian exporters—starting October 1, 2025, the new India-EFTA trade deal kicks in.
This agreement cuts tariffs on over 92% of product categories, covering nearly all Indian exports, so Swiss chocolates, wines, and watches will get more affordable here, while Indian goods like textiles and seafood will have a smoother path into Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
What's in it for Indian exporters?
India's dropping tariffs right away on things like medicines and textiles; other duties will go down gradually over 10 years.
The deal could boost our farm exports to Norway and Switzerland too.
Plus, there's a $100 billion investment lined up to help India's electronics sector—think better chances for local companies making medical gadgets or EV parts to reach European markets.