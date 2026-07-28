India electricity prices drop to nearly 10 paise per unit
Business
Electricity prices in India dropped to nearly 10 paise per unit on July 28, 2026, as solar and wind power flooded the grid during low daytime demand.
Distribution companies are now selling green energy for far less than what it costs them.
This sudden price crash shows how tricky managing all this new renewable energy can be, even though it's great for the environment.
India pushes battery storage solutions
These wild price swings are making things tough for renewable projects trying to stay profitable, especially with India aiming for a massive 500 GW of nonfossil-fuel capacity by 2030.
The government and power companies are now pushing battery storage solutions to help balance supply and demand, so all that clean energy doesn't go to waste when people need it most.