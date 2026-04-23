India electronics exports jump 24% in FY26 led by smartphones
India's electronics exports shot up by 24% in FY26, thanks mostly to a big boost in smartphone shipments (up nearly 22%).
The government's PLI scheme played a huge role, helping India become a go-to spot for making gadgets.
The US was a key buyer as our top buyer, with their smartphone imports from India soaring 86% to $19.7 billion.
The U.A.E. and China also showed strong demand.
India's government incentives drive ₹2.45L/cr production
Government incentives, ₹15,554 crore helped push production up by ₹2.45 lakh crore between April and December 2025, across 59 companies.
High-value exports like printed circuit boards hit $1.6 billion, while telecom parts and PCs saw jumps of over 80%.
All this growth highlights how 'Make in India' is working and why global tech giants are setting up shop here.