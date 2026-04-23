India electronics exports jump 24% in FY26 led by smartphones Business Apr 23, 2026

India's electronics exports shot up by 24% in FY26, thanks mostly to a big boost in smartphone shipments (up nearly 22%).

The government's PLI scheme played a huge role, helping India become a go-to spot for making gadgets.

The US was a key buyer as our top buyer, with their smartphone imports from India soaring 86% to $19.7 billion.

The U.A.E. and China also showed strong demand.