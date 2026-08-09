India Energy Week 2027 moves from Goa to Kolkata

The decision to move IEW to Kolkata comes after the BJP's victory in West Bengal assembly elections.

The Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, inaugurated by then West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on October 13, 2017, is a state-of-the-art facility designed for international conferences and cultural events.

It boasts an auditorium with a capacity of 3,200 seats as well as an exhibition center and seminar rooms.