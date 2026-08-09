India Energy Week 2027 moves from Goa to Kolkata
What's the story
India Energy Week (IEW) 2027 will take place from January 28 to January 31 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, Kolkata. The announcement was made on the event's official LinkedIn page. The upcoming edition of IEW marks a major shift from its previous venue at a state-of-the-art convention center built by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Goa.
Venue shift
IEW's shift to Kolkata
The decision to move IEW to Kolkata comes after the BJP's victory in West Bengal assembly elections.
The Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, inaugurated by then West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on October 13, 2017, is a state-of-the-art facility designed for international conferences and cultural events.
It boasts an auditorium with a capacity of 3,200 seats as well as an exhibition center and seminar rooms.
Event anticipation
Preparations for IEW 2027 underway
The upcoming IEW 2027 is expected to be a major global energy gathering, with industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, investors, and technology pioneers in attendance.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has already reviewed preparations for the event.
He said that "2027 will be bigger," with global CEOs, policymakers and investors converging on India.
Historical context
IEW's previous editions and venue developments
The IEW was held in Goa, where a temporary conference center at ONGC's IPSHEM training facility hosted the event.
The success of this edition led to the idea of building a permanent facility in Goa.
However, after the 2026 edition was hosted at this new facility, no other major events have been held there since then.