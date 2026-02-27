India, EU finalize FTA with mediation procedure for trade disputes

Mediation process to resolve trade disputes in 60 days

This FTA isn't just about cheaper goods—it's about making trade smoother and fairer.

The new mediation process aims to resolve disagreements within 60 days, with both sides agreeing on the mediator.

Experts call it a big step for India, since similar rules are already helping EU deals with other countries.

If approved by EU leaders and Parliament, this agreement could boost jobs in key Indian industries and could double EU exports over the coming years—impacting two billion people across both markets.