India-EU FTA: Big win for trade, new doors for Indian exports
After years of talks, India and the EU have finalized a free trade agreement.
This means most Indian exports—think tea, coffee, spices, processed foods—will secure preferential access to European markets once the agreement comes into force.
In return, the EU will eliminate tariffs on over 90% of tariff lines, representing 91% in terms of trade value.
Why should you care?
The deal protects sensitive Indian sectors like dairy and rice but boosts seafood exports from states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
In EU countries where regulations do not exist, AYUSH practitioners will be able to provide their services using the professional qualifications they gain in India.
Overall, this FTA could mean more job opportunities, bigger markets for local products, and a stronger economic partnership between India and the EU.