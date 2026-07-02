India EU FTA near finish with signing planned late 2026 Business Jul 02, 2026

After nearly 19 years of back and forth, the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is finally close to the finish line.

EU Ambassador Herve Delphin shared that the final legal and technical steps are underway, with plans to sign by late 2026 and kick things off in early 2027.

This could open up big opportunities for trade and jobs on both sides.