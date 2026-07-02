India EU FTA near finish with signing planned late 2026
After nearly 19 years of back and forth, the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is finally close to the finish line.
EU Ambassador Herve Delphin shared that the final legal and technical steps are underway, with plans to sign by late 2026 and kick things off in early 2027.
This could open up big opportunities for trade and jobs on both sides.
Herve Delphin: FTA marks broader partnership
Delphin calls it "FTA 2.0," highlighting a fresh start since talks were revived in 2022 during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The deal isn't just about trade: it's part of a bigger partnership covering connectivity, security, and technology cooperation.
With 6,000 European companies already in India contributing to exports, both sides see this as building real trust for the future.