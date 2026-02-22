India, EU seal historic free trade agreement after negotiations that were re-launched in 2022

Cheaper European cars, gadgets for Indian buyers

This FTA means cheaper European cars and gadgets for Indian buyers, while Indian products like textiles, apparel, leather, footwear and other labor-intensive exports get easier access to Europe.

There's also good news for young professionals—provisions for easier labor mobility and a parallel framework for the mobility of skilled professionals, researchers and students.

The deal could increase India's exports to Europe over time and save billions in tariffs, but it still needs final approval before kicking in around early 2027.