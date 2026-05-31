India exempts cotton import duty from June to October 2026
India just announced a temporary break from cotton import duties, running June 1 to October 31, 2026.
The goal? Cool down cotton prices and make sure there's enough supply for the textile and apparel sector.
The Finance Ministry says this move should help lower costs for the textile and garment industries, while still looking out for farmers.
Cotton duty suspension aids exporters
This exemption is expected to give small- and medium-sized textile businesses a breather by cutting input costs, something industry voices like Mithileshwar Thakur say will boost their competitiveness abroad.
Plus, with the old 11% duty gone (at least for now), Indian exporters can better compete with Asian rivals.
Industry leaders believe this step supports export-driven needs without hurting local cotton producers.