India expands aviation turbine fuel definition to include synthetic hydrocarbons
Business
India just updated its rules to let airlines mix regular jet fuel with synthetic hydrocarbons (basically, cleaner fuels made from things like plants, waste, or renewable energy).
This change brings India in line with global efforts to make flying greener and officially expands what counts as aviation turbine fuel.
India supports SAF trials, cuts emissions
The move is a big step for cutting airline emissions and supporting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
With India's skies getting busier, these new rules help airlines try out eco-friendly fuels without confusion.
It's all about making air travel more sustainable while keeping up with worldwide climate goals.