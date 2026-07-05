India to auction vast unexplored areas for offshore oil drilling

Strategic shift

Oil and gas shipments resume

India, the world's third-largest oil importer and second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas, was severely affected by the Strait of Hormuz blockade during the US-Iran conflict. However, with a temporary ceasefire deal between the US and Iran in place, oil and gas shipments through this critical Gulf waterway have resumed. Restrictions and price hikes in India are also being reversed as a result.