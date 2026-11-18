Good news for Indian SMEs: The government just expanded its Export Promotion Mission, so now businesses with up to ₹50 crore in exports can get help covering trade promotion and logistics costs.

Airfare reimbursements are also up: Micro and small exporters can now get back 95% of their flight expenses, while others get 80%.

It's all part of a push to help India hit a massive $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030-31.