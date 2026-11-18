India expands export promotion mission to exporters up to ₹50cr
Good news for Indian SMEs: The government just expanded its Export Promotion Mission, so now businesses with up to ₹50 crore in exports can get help covering trade promotion and logistics costs.
Airfare reimbursements are also up: Micro and small exporters can now get back 95% of their flight expenses, while others get 80%.
It's all part of a push to help India hit a massive $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030-31.
Market Access Support, TRACE, LIFT updated
The updated rules cover key schemes like Market Access Support, TRACE (which now helps with 600 quality, safety, and technical certifications required to sell products in overseas markets), and LIFT (now available across all states and union territories, covering up to 30% of inland freight costs).
The idea is to cut costs and make it way easier for India's huge base of MSMEs, about 75 million strong, to compete globally.
If you're running or working at a small business dreaming bigger, these changes could open doors to international markets.