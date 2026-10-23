India expected to create over 35cr jobs by 2030
Big news for job seekers: India's manufacturing and services sectors are expected to create over 35 crore new jobs by 2030.
Automotive could add up to 25 lakh roles, logistics needs another 47 lakh skilled people, and telecom is set to open up around 10 lakh spots.
Clean energy is also on the rise, with over 44 lakh fresh opportunities coming soon.
Rahul Mehta highlights need for training
Textiles might bring nearly two crore jobs, while construction could see a massive boost with about 10 crore new positions.
As Rahul Mehta, CEO, Furniture & Fittings Skill Council, puts it, "AI and technology will change how we design and produce, but they will not replace the need for skilled people who can create, make, install and solve real-world problems."
With tech advancing fast, there's a real push for education and training that actually match what employers need right now.