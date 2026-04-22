India expects 7% 2026-27 growth and inflation within RBI 2-6%
India's betting on a solid 7% economic growth for 2026-27, thanks to strong local demand and steady investments.
Even with rising oil prices and global tensions (especially in West Asia), the government sounds confident.
S Mahendra Dev, who heads the PM's Economic Advisory Council, says inflation should stay within the RBI's 2-6% tolerance range, so no wild price swings expected.
India sets ₹57,381cr economic stabilization fund
To cushion against global shocks, India has set up a ₹57,381 crore Economic Stabilization Fund and kept the repo rate at 5.25%.
The trade deficit is shrinking too, showing exports are holding up well.
On top of that, new initiatives like the National Critical Minerals Mission and SHANTI Act are all about securing resources and keeping long-term growth on track, even if things get bumpy worldwide.