India expects 7% 2026-27 growth and inflation within RBI 2-6%

India sets ₹57,381cr economic stabilization fund

To cushion against global shocks, India has set up a ₹57,381 crore Economic Stabilization Fund and kept the repo rate at 5.25%.

The trade deficit is shrinking too, showing exports are holding up well.

On top of that, new initiatives like the National Critical Minerals Mission and SHANTI Act are all about securing resources and keeping long-term growth on track, even if things get bumpy worldwide.