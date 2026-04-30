India exports ₹2,00,000 cr of iPhones in FY26, a record

Apple supports 250,000 roles in India

Apple's "Make in India" journey is paying off in a big way. With more than 40 domestic suppliers and partners such as Tata Electronics and Foxconn running massive factories, iPhone exports have skyrocketed from just over ₹9,000 crore in FY22 to ₹1.5 trillion in FY25 (Apr 2024-Mar 2025).

All this growth means jobs too: Apple now supports around 250,000 roles in India, with women making up over 70% of the workforce at Tata Electronics and Foxconn plants.