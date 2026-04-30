India exports ₹2,00,000 cr of iPhones in FY26, a record
India just smashed a record: iPhone exports crossed ₹2 trillion in FY26, making iPhones the country's top branded export.
According to government data, iPhones now make up over 75% of all smartphone exports from India, even beating out big-ticket items like diesel fuel and diamonds.
This comes after the government's electronics manufacturing incentive wrapped up in FY26
Apple supports 250,000 roles in India
Apple's "Make in India" journey is paying off in a big way. With more than 40 domestic suppliers and partners such as Tata Electronics and Foxconn running massive factories, iPhone exports have skyrocketed from just over ₹9,000 crore in FY22 to ₹1.5 trillion in FY25 (Apr 2024-Mar 2025).
All this growth means jobs too: Apple now supports around 250,000 roles in India, with women making up over 70% of the workforce at Tata Electronics and Foxconn plants.