India extends 0 customs duty on nearly 40 essential petrochemicals Business Jun 30, 2026

India just gave manufacturers a bit more breathing room by extending zero customs duty on nearly 40 essential petrochemicals until July 15.

This move, first rolled out in April to tackle supply chain hiccups from the West Asia conflict, was set to end on June 30 but now sticks around to help keep costs down and supplies steady for local industries.