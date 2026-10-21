India extends duty free raw sugar import deadline 2 months
Business
If you are in the sugar business, here is some good news: the government just gave importers two extra months to bring in raw sugar without paying any duty.
Now, up to 1 million metric tons can be imported until December 31, 2026, instead of the earlier October deadline.
Tariff Rate Quota rules unchanged
This is all under something called the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) scheme, which basically lets a set amount of raw sugar come into India tax-free.
Only the deadline has changed. Everything else about how much and how you can import stays exactly as it was before.