India extends RoDTEP to end 2026, increases shipment insurance coverage
Business
India just gave its RoDTEP export scheme a boost, now running till the end of 2026. This is mainly to help Indian exporters deal with ongoing issues in West Asia.
While the basic benefits stay the same, insurance coverage for certain shipments has been bumped up to 95%, making things a bit less risky for businesses.
Government extends relief and urges ECGC
The government is also giving exporters more time under another program called RELIEF and encouraging them to use the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation, which now covers up to 95% of risks in some regions.
The RoDTEP scheme itself helps by refunding hidden taxes on exported goods, supporting everyone from local businesses to those in special economic zones, even when global trade feels uncertain.