India extends startup recognition duration for deep-tech startups to 20 years; regular startups remain eligible for up to 10 years
Business
India just updated its startup rules to give young companies more time and flexibility to grow, especially those working on breakthrough tech.
The changes are part of the government's push to make India a global innovation hub as Startup India enters its next decade.
What's new in the rules?
Regular startups remain recognized for up to 10 years (with a higher turnover cap); new deep-tech startups can be recognized for up to 20 years and an even bigger limit.
Cooperatives are included too, supporting grassroots ideas in farming and rural industries.
These updates mean more access to tax breaks, government schemes, and investor trust—so promising startups don't lose out on support just as they're taking off.