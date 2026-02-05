India extends startup recognition duration for deep-tech startups to 20 years; regular startups remain eligible for up to 10 years

What's new in the rules?

Regular startups remain recognized for up to 10 years (with a higher turnover cap); new deep-tech startups can be recognized for up to 20 years and an even bigger limit.

Cooperatives are included too, supporting grassroots ideas in farming and rural industries.

These updates mean more access to tax breaks, government schemes, and investor trust—so promising startups don't lose out on support just as they're taking off.