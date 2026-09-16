US advances bill that could hit India with 100% tariffs
What's the story
The United States House of Representatives has advanced a Russia sanctions bill that could impose tariffs as high as 100% on Indian goods. The move comes as India continues to buy Russian oil and gas, meeting the bill's criteria for top five importers. The 214-211 procedural vote was narrowly approved, with 211 Republicans and two Democrats supporting it.
Tariff details
Bill could impose 100% tariffs on Indian goods
The bill, officially known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, could impose additional US tariffs of up to 100% on Indian goods. This is if India continues its purchases of Russian oil and gas.
The tariff would apply to all goods entering the United States from a qualifying country, not just those related to the Russian energy transaction that triggered it.
Next steps
Final vote on sanctions measure expected Wednesday
A final vote on the sanctions measure is expected to be held on Wednesday.
If approved by the House without changes, it will be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The bill also gives the president authority to waive a tariff or sanction after certifying that doing so is in US national interest and submitting a report explaining his decision.
Additional measures
Legislation also targets Russian officials, financial institutions, state-controlled entities
The legislation also targets senior Russian officials, financial institutions, state-controlled entities, energy projects, and vessels or operators linked to sanctions evasion.
It proposes tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and restricts certain US investment, financial and energy transactions with Russia.
The Iran provision would extend the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 from 2026 through 2031.
Most Russia-related provisions would expire five years after enactment.
Tariff authority
Concerns raised over broad tariff authority given to Trump
Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has expressed concerns over the bill giving President Trump broad tariff authority with too few guardrails.
He said he would support it if Section 113 were removed.
However, the Rules Committee voted against allowing Meeks's amendment and rejected an amendment from Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer that would have explicitly listed 10 countries that could become eligible for tariffs of up to 100% as initial targets for tariffs.