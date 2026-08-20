India faces $1.3 trillion to $1.5 trillion generational wealth transfer
Big news: Over the next decade, India is set for a huge wealth transfer: $1.3 trillion to $1.5 trillion will move between generations, according to a Julius Baer and EY report.
This shift is changing how wealthy families manage their money, with more formal structures like investment committees and family councils popping up.
It's also creating demand for finance pros: think chief investment officers and risk managers.
India's alternatives may top $2T
With all this money changing hands, expect more action in alternative investments like private equity, startups, venture capital, and real estate trusts (REITs).
India's alternatives market could jump from $400 billion now to over $2 trillion by 2034 as more high-net-worth folks get involved, and government policies are helping speed things up.
Plus, with over 200 billionaires already and thousands more ultra-wealthy on the rise, this trend looks set to continue.