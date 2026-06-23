India faces over 1 million AI professional shortfall by 2027

Hiring delays stall Indian AI adoption

Because of the shortage, about 80% of employers are struggling to hire, with specialized roles taking more than 90 days to fill.

This slowdown is holding back industries like IT, banking, manufacturing, and healthcare from scaling up their AI projects.

Global capability centers are behind most of the hiring demand, offering salary bumps of 50% or more for skilled pros, but less than 10% of companies are ready for full-scale AI rollout due to challenges with data and infrastructure.