India faces over 1 million AI professional shortfall by 2027
India is set to run short by over 1 million AI professionals by 2027, according to estimates cited by staffing firms and experts.
Demand for AI experts is expected to reach 2.3 million, but the projected available talent pool by 2027 stands at about 1.2 million.
The biggest crunch is in deployment roles: generative AI alone has an 83% shortage.
Hiring delays stall Indian AI adoption
Because of the shortage, about 80% of employers are struggling to hire, with specialized roles taking more than 90 days to fill.
This slowdown is holding back industries like IT, banking, manufacturing, and healthcare from scaling up their AI projects.
Global capability centers are behind most of the hiring demand, offering salary bumps of 50% or more for skilled pros, but less than 10% of companies are ready for full-scale AI rollout due to challenges with data and infrastructure.