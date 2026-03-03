India faces severe talent shortage, with only 56% job-ready workers
India is struggling to find skilled workers—82% of employers say they can't fill open roles, putting the country fourth worldwide for talent shortages.
This is even higher than the global average of 72%, with only Slovakia, Greece, and Japan facing bigger gaps.
AI-related roles hardest to fill
Only around 56% of employed workers in 2026 are considered job-ready, reflecting multiple factors, including uneven education quality and rising demand for skills such as AI and data analytics.
AI-related positions are especially hard to fill—AI and data skills are among the most in-demand—and 77% of employers in the Information (Tech) sector report trouble hiring.
Regional job clusters and low productivity also present challenges, with regional concentration of opportunities making it harder for people to move or switch jobs.
Companies respond to hiring challenges
About 1 in 5 young Indians prefer government jobs over private sector roles, adding to the private sector's hiring woes.
To tackle this, companies are focusing on upskilling current employees, looking for new talent pools, and even raising salaries to attract the right people.