India faces severe talent shortage, with only 56% job-ready workers

AI-related roles hardest to fill

Only around 56% of employed workers in 2026 are considered job-ready, reflecting multiple factors, including uneven education quality and rising demand for skills such as AI and data analytics.

AI-related positions are especially hard to fill—AI and data skills are among the most in-demand—and 77% of employers in the Information (Tech) sector report trouble hiring.

Regional job clusters and low productivity also present challenges, with regional concentration of opportunities making it harder for people to move or switch jobs.