India factory investments up nearly 46% to 75.56L/cr by FY2024-25
Business
India's manufacturing scene is on the upswing, factory investments jumped nearly 46% between FY 2020-21 and FY 2024-25, going from ₹51.91 lakh crore to ₹75.56 lakh crore.
Even with global supply chain hiccups, this surge shows just how central manufacturing has become to India's economic momentum.
Manufacturing supports over 27 million jobs
Manufacturing now supports over 27 million jobs and is growing at 10.88% a year.
Its slice of India's economic pie, gross value added (GVA), rose to 15.6% by 2025-26, up from 14.6%.
Sectors like metals, cars, chemicals, and pharma make up more than half the output, while states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are powering much of this growth.