India files WTO challenge to US tariff on quartz products
India is taking the US to the World Trade Organization (WTO), challenging a special tariff rule that makes Indian quartz surface products more expensive in the US.
This is India's fourth recent trade dispute with the US following earlier clashes over steel and aluminum, automobiles and auto components, and copper products.
The rule was put in place by President Donald Trump and lasts until August 2030.
US tariff rate quota raises duties
The US uses a "tariff-rate quota" system, meaning lower taxes for imports up to a certain limit, but much higher duties (up to 50%) if that limit's crossed.
Countries like India, Spain, Thailand, and Vietnam are all affected.
The US says it's trying to protect its own quartz industry from too many imports.
India requests virtual talks with US.
Quartz exports are big business for India, worth $700 million in FY26.
With both countries already negotiating other trade issues, India has asked for virtual talks with the US to hopefully sort things out without making things messier.