India finalizing Semicon 2.0 upgrade to boost chip design startups
India is finalizing Semicon 2.0, a fresh upgrade to its semiconductor mission, as shared by ISM CEO Amitesh Kumar Sinha.
This new phase isn't just about building factories anymore; it's opening doors for more startups, especially those working on chip design, and aims to boost innovation and local infrastructure across the board.
Aid for suppliers to chip industry
Semicon 2.0 will also give a leg up to Indian suppliers of chemicals, gasses, materials, and equipment used in making chips, stuff that's mostly imported right now.
Sinha pointed out that modern chip plants need up to 250 specialized materials, so helping local suppliers means India can rely less on imports and build a stronger tech supply chain at home.
First phase launched 12 projects
The first phase got 12 projects off the ground, including Micron's assembly plant, and focused primarily on attracting fabrication and packaging investments.