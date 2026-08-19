India Finance Leaders Barometer: 85% CFOs optimistic, seek long-term value

While most CFOs feel confident about hitting their goals over the next 12 months, more than half say they're only somewhat ready for future hurdles.

The report points out a growing push to adopt AI faster and update finance models. About 68% of finance functions said they have modern or developing technology environments, and 45% of CFOs reported that AI is already starting to create measurable value.

Growth is still top priority, whether that's steady progress or going all in on expansion.