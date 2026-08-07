India financial regulators meet global investors to cut red tape
India's financial regulators are meeting with global investors this week, hoping to make it easier for them to invest here.
Indian authorities, including officials from various ministries and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), are meeting with Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), focusing on cutting red tape and making India a friendlier place for business.
Foreign investors want lower stock taxes
Foreign investors say taxes on stocks need to go down, especially after recent hikes.
They're pushing for the same tax breaks that bonds get (which brought in over ₹60,000 crore), plus faster tax refunds and simpler paperwork.
They also want clear rules on older investments from Mauritius, so everyone knows where they stand.
FPIs put 30,000cr amid 2.4L/ cr exits
Even with these concerns, FPIs have put ₹30,000 crore into Indian stocks in just two months, but big money is still leaving overall this year (₹2.4 lakh crore).
The hope is these talks will help turn things around and make investing in India more attractive.