India flags off 1st CETA batch to UK from Hyderabad
Business
India just sent its first batch of goods to the UK under a new free trade deal called CETA, flagged off from Hyderabad this Wednesday.
Thanks to this pact, many Indian products, especially from Telangana, can now enter the UK without tariffs, making it easier for local businesses to go global.
Telangana gains duty free UK access
Telangana stands to gain big time, with sectors like pharma, chemicals, food processing, and electronics getting duty-free access to the UK market.
Officials are calling it a "game changer" that opens up fresh opportunities for exporters.
The deal also boosts other industries like textiles and aerospace and is expected to strengthen Telangana's role in global supply chains.