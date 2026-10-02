India forex reserves fell to $757.455 billion after RBI intervention
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just saw a sharp drop of $18.343 billion, landing at $757.455 billion for the week ended September 25, 2026.
This is the second big dip in a row, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in to support the struggling rupee.
RBI sold net $22.4 billion
High crude oil prices and US Treasury yields have made dollars more expensive and pushed down the value of the rupee.
To keep things steady, RBI sold off a chunk of its dollar reserves: foreign currency assets fell by $15.570 billion and gold reserves also slid by $2.591 billion.
Between September 11 and September 25 alone, RBI sold a net $22.4 billion, showing just how far it's going to go to keep currency markets stable right now.