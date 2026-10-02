India forex reserves fell to $757.455 billion after RBI intervention

High crude oil prices and US Treasury yields have made dollars more expensive and pushed down the value of the rupee.

To keep things steady, RBI sold off a chunk of its dollar reserves: foreign currency assets fell by $15.570 billion and gold reserves also slid by $2.591 billion.

Between September 11 and September 25 alone, RBI sold a net $22.4 billion, showing just how far it's going to go to keep currency markets stable right now.