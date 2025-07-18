India, France team up for new fighter jet engine
India is joining forces with French aerospace giant Safran to co-develop a powerful 120kN fighter jet engine.
This ₹61,000 crore project is all about powering future Indian combat jets like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
After weighing options from Safran and Rolls Royce, India picked Safran for its promise of full technology transfer—meaning India gets to learn and use all the tech.
More control over advanced military tech
Jet engines are tough to make, and India's earlier attempts (like the Kaveri engine) hit roadblocks.
By working with Safran, India hopes to finally crack it and boost its own defense manufacturing skills.
It also means less waiting around for US-made engines and more control over building advanced military tech at home—a big move toward self-reliance in aerospace.