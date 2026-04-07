India fuel consumption hits March 2026 high as LPG falls

Iran closure blocks India's LPG imports

The main issue: Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz due to the U.S.-Israel conflict, blocking most of India's LPG imports from the Middle East.

To cope, the government is now prioritizing home deliveries and will halt supplies after three months for customers linked to piped gas connections.

Even as refiners face big losses on diesel, they are keeping fuel prices steady so consumers do not feel the pinch.