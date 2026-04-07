India fuel consumption hits March 2026 high as LPG falls
Business
India's fuel consumption rose to 21.37 million metric tons in March 2026, its highest since December, with demand up 3.2% from last year.
But while gasoline and diesel sales are climbing, LPG (the gas used for cooking) has taken a big hit, down nearly 13%, because of major supply disruptions.
Iran closure blocks India's LPG imports
The main issue: Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz due to the U.S.-Israel conflict, blocking most of India's LPG imports from the Middle East.
To cope, the government is now prioritizing home deliveries and will halt supplies after three months for customers linked to piped gas connections.
Even as refiners face big losses on diesel, they are keeping fuel prices steady so consumers do not feel the pinch.