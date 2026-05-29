India fuel spike could weaken car sales, says Shailesh Chandra

Tata Motors EV bookings 2-2.5x

On the bright side, more people are looking at electric vehicles to dodge those high running costs.

Tata Motors has seen electric vehicle bookings jump two to 2.5 times lately and plans to ramp up electric vehicle production by 50% over the next few months.

Its flexible factories can quickly switch between gasoline and electric models, helping them keep up with the growing demand for cleaner rides.