India FY26 reserves $691.1bn could fund nearly 89% of imports
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves hit $691.1 billion in FY 2026, which means the country could pay for nearly 89% of all its imports that year, no small feat with a $775 billion import bill.
Most of these reserves are in foreign currency ($552.3 billion), enough to cover about 260 days of shopping from abroad, plus another $115 billion worth of gold as backup.
India FY 1991 reserves only $5.8bn
Back in FY 1991, India only had $5.8 billion in reserves, just enough for about one-quarter of its annual imports, so things have come a long way thanks to economic growth and more foreign money coming in.