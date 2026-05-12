India FY26 reserves $691.1bn could fund nearly 89% of imports Business May 12, 2026

India's foreign exchange reserves hit $691.1 billion in FY 2026, which means the country could pay for nearly 89% of all its imports that year, no small feat with a $775 billion import bill.

Most of these reserves are in foreign currency ($552.3 billion), enough to cover about 260 days of shopping from abroad, plus another $115 billion worth of gold as backup.