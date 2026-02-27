India GDP growth estimate for FY27 upgraded to 7-7.4%
Business
India just got some good economic news—GDP growth for FY27 is now expected to hit 7-7.4%, up from the earlier estimate of 6.8-7.2%.
The upgrade comes after a new deal with the US, which should help steady things like capital flows and make investing in India more attractive.
Key numbers for FY26
The government said the lower nominal GDP means the fiscal deficit for FY26 is expected to come in at 4.5% of GDP, slightly higher than the 4.4% pegged in the revised estimate, but other key numbers, like how much it spends on infrastructure, will stay solid.
For FY26, India's economy grew by an impressive 7.6%, thanks in part to resilient private consumption and strong rural consumption.