India GDP growth estimate for FY27 upgraded to 7-7.4%

Key numbers for FY26

The government said the lower nominal GDP means the fiscal deficit for FY26 is expected to come in at 4.5% of GDP, slightly higher than the 4.4% pegged in the revised estimate, but other key numbers, like how much it spends on infrastructure, will stay solid.

For FY26, India's economy grew by an impressive 7.6%, thanks in part to resilient private consumption and strong rural consumption.