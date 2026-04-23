India on verge of signing its biggest-ever defense deal
What's the story
India and Germany are on the verge of finalizing an $8 billion submarine deal, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced. The announcement came after his talks with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Kiel, a northern port city in Germany. The project will see the production of six submarines in India.
Partnership details
Deal 'on track': German defense minister
The submarine deal will be a collaboration between German firm Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH (TKMS) and India's state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. After visiting a TKMS facility with Singh, Pistorius said he was "very, very confident" that the agreement would be signed soon. He also noted that Singh had assured him that the deal is "on track."
Historic agreement
India's biggest defense contract
The submarine deal, which is likely to be worth at least $8 billion, will be India's biggest defense contract to date. It will also be the first time that Germany will transfer submarine production technology to a non-European country. The proposal was discussed between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Merz's visit to India earlier this year.
Strengthening ties
India, Germany signed defense industrial cooperation roadmap during visit
During his three-day official visit to Germany from April 21-23, Singh visited the TKMS shipyard, boarded a Type 212 class submarine, and was briefed on its capabilities. India and Germany also signed the Defense Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training during this visit. The agreements are expected to enhance institutional cooperation and open new avenues in joint training, capacity building, and defense capability development.