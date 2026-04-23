India on verge of signing its biggest-ever defense deal

India and Germany are on the verge of finalizing an $8 billion submarine deal, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced. The announcement came after his talks with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Kiel, a northern port city in Germany. The project will see the production of six submarines in India.

Partnership details Deal 'on track': German defense minister The submarine deal will be a collaboration between German firm Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH (TKMS) and India's state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. After visiting a TKMS facility with Singh, Pistorius said he was "very, very confident" that the agreement would be signed soon. He also noted that Singh had assured him that the deal is "on track."

Historic agreement India's biggest defense contract The submarine deal, which is likely to be worth at least $8 billion, will be India's biggest defense contract to date. It will also be the first time that Germany will transfer submarine production technology to a non-European country. The proposal was discussed between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Merz's visit to India earlier this year.

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