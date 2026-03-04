India gets AI-enabled Wi-Fi 7 routers for next-gen broadband experience

GX Group and Qualcomm have announced new AI-enabled Wi-Fi 7 routers, made in India and designed for high-demand tasks like 8K streaming, cloud gaming, AR/VR, and IoT. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2026 by Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, these routers aim to deliver top-tier speed and reliability for the next-gen digital life.

GX Group's routers are built for high-demand tasks Announced in partnership with Qualcomm, these routers were launched as a Wi-Fi 7 broadband platform and are intended to deliver high speeds across multiple bands.

With support for numerous connected devices and multi-user technologies, they're built to handle crowded homes or gaming sessions with friends.

MLO tech merges multiple bands for better speed and less lag Expect smoother connections thanks to MLO tech that merges multiple bands for better speed and less lag.

The wide 320MHz channels double the bandwidth of older Wi-Fi standards, while advanced tricks like preamble puncturing help dodge interference—perfect if you're streaming or gaming on the busy 6GHz band.