India GFCF surges 11.9% in Q1FY27, fastest over 3 years
Business
India just saw its fastest investment growth in over three years: gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) jumped 11.9% in Q1FY27, thanks to big pushes from the government and private sector.
Basically, more money is being put into investment activity.
GFCF 34.3% of Q1 GDP
GFCF now makes up 34.3% of Q1 GDP (up from 31.4% last year), showing investments are really driving the economy.
Bank loans grew a solid 16.5%, with private companies borrowing much more than before, and Central government capex, meanwhile, surged 24% in Q1FY27.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said bank credit growth has reinforced the fact that more investment is happening.