India gold buying slows as prices jump to ₹150,900

Gold buying in India has slowed down after prices jumped to ₹150,900 per 10gm this Friday, up from ₹145,538 last week.

Dealers are now offering smaller discounts as imports have declined.

An Ahmedabad-based jeweler summed it up: "Consumers are highly price-sensitive. The moment prices rise, they hit the pause button and wait for a correction."

But with Dussehra and Diwali coming up soon, gold demand might bounce back as these festivals usually spark a rush for gold.