India gold imports fall 40% Apr-Oct 2026, CTI chief Goyal
India's gold imports dropped by 40% between April and October 2026, down to $24.7 billion from $41.24 billion last year.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal says this sharp fall is mostly thanks to lower gold prices and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.
Gold now ₹1.25Cr per kg
Gold prices slid from ₹1.90 crore per kilo at the time of the appeal to about ₹1.25 crore now, and Brijesh Goyal said the decline in gold purchases was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.
The upside? Jewelry has become more affordable just in time for wedding season, making it easier for families to celebrate without breaking the bank.