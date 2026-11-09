India gold jewelry sales ₹62,000cr as Gen Z boosts demand
Business
Gold jewelry sales in India hit ₹62,000 crore (about $6.6 billion) around Lakshmi Pooja and Dhanteras, up 15% to 20% from last year, even though gold prices were higher.
A dip from January's price peak got more people interested, especially Gen Z and younger consumers looking to buy gold because prices felt relatively cheaper after the recent surge.
Buyers mix physical and digital gold
People are mixing it up, buying both traditional gold and digital options. Lightweight jewelry and small coins are popular now, with a lot of action coming from smaller cities like Jaipur and Surat.
Jewelers like PNG reported strong advance bookings before Diwali and wedding season, helped by old gold exchange.
Overall, more young folks see gold as a smart way to save during uncertain times.